    APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7]

    APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Dutch maintainer assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade ground guides a vehicle into the Equipment Configuration Handling Area’s issue grid at Tapa Barracks, Estonia, during DEFENDER-Europe 21. The 405th AFSB’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux was responsible for the ECHA site and APS-2 issue at Tapa Barracks during the exercise. (Photo by Rob Vankan, APS-2 Eygelshoven)

    This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

