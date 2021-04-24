A Dutch maintainer assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade ground guides a vehicle into the Equipment Configuration Handling Area’s issue grid at Tapa Barracks, Estonia, during DEFENDER-Europe 21. The 405th AFSB’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux was responsible for the ECHA site and APS-2 issue at Tapa Barracks during the exercise. (Photo by Rob Vankan, APS-2 Eygelshoven)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 09:36
|Photo ID:
|6628088
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-SM279-917
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
