Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, right, and Travis AFB, California, are parked on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, April 26, 2021. The two C-17s participated in exercise Rainier War, testing their abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
