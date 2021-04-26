821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, right, and Travis AFB, California, are parked on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, April 26, 2021. The two C-17s participated in exercise Rainier War, testing their abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

