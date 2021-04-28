821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Minoda, 821st Contingency Response Squadron maintenance flight chief, communicates with accessory units via radio April 27, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Minoda participated in exercise Rainier War, testing his ability to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

