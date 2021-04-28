An Airman from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, surveys an F-15SG Strike Eagle April 28, 2021, on the Mountain Home AFB flight line. The F-35 participated in exercise Rainier War, testing its ability to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6627489 VIRIN: 210428-F-VG042-1134 Resolution: 5148x3378 Size: 8.24 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.