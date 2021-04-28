An Airman boards a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on the flight line at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27, 2021. The C-17 played a prominent role in exercise Rainier War by ensuring prompt distribution of both defensive and offensive capabilities to simulated areas during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6627498 VIRIN: 210427-F-VG042-1186 Resolution: 7712x5187 Size: 27.45 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.