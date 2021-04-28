A U.S. Army Soldier waits for direction atop a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System April 27, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The HIMARS was used both as a simulated offensive capability as part of exercise Rainier War and as a means of training for various air mobility units who were able to familiarize the system’s configuration within cargo aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6627482
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-VG042-1219
|Resolution:
|5438x3373
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
