Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 2 of 11]

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier waits for direction atop a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System April 27, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The HIMARS was used both as a simulated offensive capability as part of exercise Rainier War and as a means of training for various air mobility units who were able to familiarize the system’s configuration within cargo aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6627482
    VIRIN: 210427-F-VG042-1219
    Resolution: 5438x3373
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    621st CRW
    U.S. Army
    821st CRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT