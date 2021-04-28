A U.S. Army Soldier waits for direction atop a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System April 27, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The HIMARS was used both as a simulated offensive capability as part of exercise Rainier War and as a means of training for various air mobility units who were able to familiarize the system’s configuration within cargo aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:08 Photo ID: 6627482 VIRIN: 210427-F-VG042-1219 Resolution: 5438x3373 Size: 11.27 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.