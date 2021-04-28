821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron go through marshalling and parking procedures for a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27, 2021. The 821st CRS’ ability to rapidly deploy multi-capable Airmen to where they’re needed most was tested throughout exercise Rainier War. The exercise was a multiple-day gauntlet meant to test various units’ capabilities in employing air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

