Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 3 of 11]

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron go through marshalling and parking procedures for a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27, 2021. The 821st CRS’ ability to rapidly deploy multi-capable Airmen to where they’re needed most was tested throughout exercise Rainier War. The exercise was a multiple-day gauntlet meant to test various units’ capabilities in employing air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6627483
    VIRIN: 210427-F-VG042-1197
    Resolution: 7870x5204
    Size: 25.14 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War
    821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    621st CRW
    U.S. Army
    821st CRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT