Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, observe an F-35 Lightning II April 26, 2021, on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Airmen across the western United States participated in exercise Rainier War, testing their abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6627485 VIRIN: 210426-F-VG042-1078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.14 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.