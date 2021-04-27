821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, observe an F-35 Lightning II April 26, 2021, on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Airmen across the western United States participated in exercise Rainier War, testing their abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
