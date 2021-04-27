821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War

Senior Airman Antoine Barnes, 821st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021, on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Barnes participated in exercise Rainier War, testing his abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

