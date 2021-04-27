Senior Airman Antoine Barnes, 821st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021, on the flight line at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Barnes participated in exercise Rainier War, testing his abilities to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 21:09
|Photo ID:
|6627486
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-VG042-1056
|Resolution:
|1551x1034
|Size:
|1017.39 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT