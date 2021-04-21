A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet from the Misawa Cadet Squadron, listens as U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, answers questions from numerous cadets and airmen after the PACAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. CAP provides support to U.S. communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space, and cyber power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6623077
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-MI946-1423
|Resolution:
|6386x4790
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT