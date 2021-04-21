Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet from the Misawa Cadet Squadron, listens as U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, answers questions from numerous cadets and airmen after the PACAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. CAP provides support to U.S. communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space, and cyber power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

