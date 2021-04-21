U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Crum, the Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team lead avionics technician and assistant production superintendent, performs preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team is based out of Misawa Air Base and travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region promoting and strengthening community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 00:35 Photo ID: 6623071 VIRIN: 210421-F-MI946-1096 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 4.47 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.