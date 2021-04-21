Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 1 of 8]

    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Crum, the Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team lead avionics technician and assistant production superintendent, performs preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team is based out of Misawa Air Base and travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region promoting and strengthening community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6623071
    VIRIN: 210421-F-MI946-1096
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Civil Air Patrol
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT