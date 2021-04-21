Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Crum, the Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team lead avionics technician and assistant production superintendent, performs preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team is based out of Misawa Air Base and travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region promoting and strengthening community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6623071
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-MI946-1096
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
