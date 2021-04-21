U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon towards the runway during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team engages with guests on a personal level; dedicating several hours to answering people’s questions, signing autographs and taking pictures after shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 00:35 Photo ID: 6623073 VIRIN: 210421-F-MI946-1171 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.12 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.