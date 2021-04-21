A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, sits on the tarmac shortly after landing during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. Although COVID-19 has postponed air shows, the demo team continues training to make sure they are ready to showcase the F-16 capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6623075
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-MI946-1134
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
