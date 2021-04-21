Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 3 of 8]

    Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, sits on the tarmac shortly after landing during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. Although COVID-19 has postponed air shows, the demo team continues training to make sure they are ready to showcase the F-16 capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

