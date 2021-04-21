Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, talks to various members of the Civil Air Patrol from the Misawa Cadet Squadron, after the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team provided Civil Air Patrol and spectators on base a front row seat to witness the raw power and maneuverability of the F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

