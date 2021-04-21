U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, talks to various members of the Civil Air Patrol from the Misawa Cadet Squadron, after the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team provided Civil Air Patrol and spectators on base a front row seat to witness the raw power and maneuverability of the F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6623076
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-MI946-1398
|Resolution:
|6493x4638
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
