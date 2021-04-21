Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Maj. Josiah “Sirius” Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Demonstration (Demo) Team commander, performs various aerial maneuvers during the PACAF F-16 Demo Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The practice flight gave Civil Air Patrol and community members an opportunity to meet military personnel and observe ground and aerial demonstrations, displaying combat ready support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

