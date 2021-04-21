Civil Air Patrol Visits PACAF F-16 Demo Team

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadets from the Misawa Cadet Squadron touch and inspect an U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during the “Pet the Jet” portion of the Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 Demonstration Team Practice Flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2021. The Cadet Program provides youth a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

