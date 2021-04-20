USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports cargo on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

