PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187), center, conducts a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) and amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). The ships are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6614673
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-HV010-1016
|Resolution:
|7354x4905
|Size:
|1012.62 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT