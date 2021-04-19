USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adolfo Perez, from Miami, and Lance Cpl. Kiernan Masten, from Boston, tiltrotor crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN