PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports cargo on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6614677
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-HV010-3051
|Resolution:
|6931x4623
|Size:
|911.2 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
