PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jabreil Etienne, from Orlando, Fla., uses signal signs during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6614672
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-HV010-2051
|Resolution:
|4461x6688
|Size:
|886.75 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
