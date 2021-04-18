PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Daniel Ayres, from Fresno, Calif., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, loads a GAU-21 .50-caliber machine gun in an MH-60S Sea Hawk during a live-fire exercise with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 18. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6614669 VIRIN: 210418-N-EB193-1198 Resolution: 2739x4108 Size: 953.59 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.