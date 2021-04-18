Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 1 of 9]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Daniel Ayres, from Fresno, Calif., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, loads a GAU-21 .50-caliber machine gun in an MH-60S Sea Hawk during a live-fire exercise with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 18. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6614669
    VIRIN: 210418-N-EB193-1198
    Resolution: 2739x4108
    Size: 953.59 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

