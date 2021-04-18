PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Seaman Evans Acquah, from Sunyani, Ghana, stands lookout watch aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 18. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6614671
|VIRIN:
|210418-N-EB193-3016
|Resolution:
|4260x3043
|Size:
|807.08 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
