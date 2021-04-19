USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Deona Munnerlyn, from Lake City, Fla., signals to raise the aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

