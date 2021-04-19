Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Deona Munnerlyn, from Lake City, Fla., signals to raise the aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP), April 19. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6614676
    VIRIN: 210419-N-ZW128-2146
    Resolution: 3969x2835
    Size: 936.68 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT