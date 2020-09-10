An extensive construction site filled with steadily churning heavy equipment shapes the levee and fields off Garden Highway in Natomas on Sept. 24. It's one section -- Reach B -- of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s extensive efforts to upgrade and improve 42 miles of levee surrounding the Natomas Basin.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6611885
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-PZ119-0099
|Resolution:
|1405x1066
|Size:
|666 KB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT