    Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8]

    Reach B Construction Work

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    An extensive construction site filled with steadily churning heavy equipment shapes the levee and fields off Garden Highway in Natomas on Sept. 24. It's one section -- Reach B -- of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s extensive efforts to upgrade and improve 42 miles of levee surrounding the Natomas Basin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6611885
    VIRIN: 201009-A-PZ119-0099
    Resolution: 1405x1066
    Size: 666 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD

