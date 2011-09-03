Following the removal of large items and tree stumps, workers walk the entire site removing any remaining roots and debris from the landside levee foundation area. The roots must be removed to prevent the wood from decaying, which could result in air pockets and instability in the soil.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2011
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6611879
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-PZ119-0083
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
Web Views: 1
|1
Downloads: 0
|0
This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
