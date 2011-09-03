Reach B Construction work

Following the removal of large items and tree stumps, workers walk the entire site removing any remaining roots and debris from the landside levee foundation area. The roots must be removed to prevent the wood from decaying, which could result in air pockets and instability in the soil.

