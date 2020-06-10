Two Cat 637C Scrapers move soil from the borrow site to the landside levee foundation area. The soil is being used to backfill the inspection trench in the levee foundation along Garden Highway.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6611882
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-PZ119-0088
|Resolution:
|1917x1071
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
