Two Cat 637C Scrapers move soil from the borrow site to the landside levee foundation area. The soil is being used to backfill the inspection trench in the levee foundation along Garden Highway.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6611882 VIRIN: 201006-A-PZ119-0088 Resolution: 1917x1071 Size: 2.15 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.