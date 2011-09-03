A Grade Setter with mounted GPS rod measures the elevation of the landside levee foundation area. Grade Setters communicate with equipment operators to ensure the site elevations are in compliance with the project design.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2011
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6611872
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-PZ119-0079
|Resolution:
|1500x2250
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B Construction 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT