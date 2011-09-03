Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach B Construction 2020 [Image 1 of 8]

    Reach B Construction 2020

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2011

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A Grade Setter with mounted GPS rod measures the elevation of the landside levee foundation area. Grade Setters communicate with equipment operators to ensure the site elevations are in compliance with the project design.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2011
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6611872
    VIRIN: 201006-A-PZ119-0079
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach B Construction 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPK
    SPD
    USACE Sacramento District

