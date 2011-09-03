A Cat D6 bulldozer mixes the soil in the Johnson Ranch borrow area at Garden Highway and Radio Road. The material is mixed and tested to ensure suitability prior to being used for construction of the landside levee slope.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2011 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6611874 VIRIN: 201006-A-PZ119-0082 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 3.13 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach B Construction work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.