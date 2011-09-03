A D6 bulldozer equipped with mounted GPS Unit strips the landside levee slope along Garden Highway (seen at left). The GPS unit allows the operator to remove soil according to the slope and grade required in the project design.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2011 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6611883 VIRIN: 201006-A-PZ119-0095 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 3.62 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach B Construction Work [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.