Reach B Construction work

A D6 bulldozer equipped with a mounted GPS unit strips the landside levee slope along Garden Highway. The GPS unit allows the operator to remove soil according to the slope and grade required in the project design. Two scrapers in the background are removing the soil from the dozer's stripping operation.

