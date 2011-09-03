Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach B Construction Work [Image 4 of 8]

    Reach B Construction Work

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2011

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A D6 bulldozer equipped with a mounted GPS unit strips the landside levee slope along Garden Highway. The GPS unit allows the operator to remove soil according to the slope and grade required in the project design. Two scrapers in the background are removing the soil from the dozer's stripping operation.

    IMAGE INFO

    USACE
    Sacramento District

