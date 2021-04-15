U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lodge, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, looks out of an HH-60 Pave Hawk after a combat survival training (CST) scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Each pilot undertakes CST training every three years and included practicing survival skills, evading capture, and using techniques to escape from captivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6609332
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-ZR251-1701
|Resolution:
|7300x4867
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|CANSIGLIO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training
LEAVE A COMMENT