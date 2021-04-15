31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lodge, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, looks out of an HH-60 Pave Hawk after a combat survival training (CST) scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Each pilot undertakes CST training every three years and included practicing survival skills, evading capture, and using techniques to escape from captivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

