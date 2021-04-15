Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 10 of 11]

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

    CANSIGLIO, ITALY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 56th Rescue Squadron hoist U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lodge, 555th Fighter Squadron department of scheduling officer in charge, into an HH-60 Pave Hawk during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Lodge was one of four simulated downed pilots in enemy territory, evading opposition forces and practicing survival skills while waiting for recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

    SERE
    CST
    combat survival training
    HH-60 Pave Hawk
    31 FW

