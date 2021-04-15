31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

Members from the 56th Rescue Squadron hoist U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lodge, 555th Fighter Squadron department of scheduling officer in charge, into an HH-60 Pave Hawk during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Lodge was one of four simulated downed pilots in enemy territory, evading opposition forces and practicing survival skills while waiting for recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 Location: CANSIGLIO, IT