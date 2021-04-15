U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, initiates a MK-124 flare during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. The flare is a smoke and illumination flare used to signal search and rescue personnel in the event of an emergency or extraction situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6609322
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-ZR251-1577
|Resolution:
|4505x3003
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|CANSIGLIO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training
LEAVE A COMMENT