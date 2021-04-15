Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

    CANSIGLIO, ITALY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, initiates a MK-124 flare during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. The flare is a smoke and illumination flare used to signal search and rescue personnel in the event of an emergency or extraction situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Location: CANSIGLIO, IT
    This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

    SERE
    CST
    combat survival training
    HH-60 Pave Hawk
    31 FW

