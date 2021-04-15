Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, 31st Operational Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training, right, utilizes personnel recovery spins to authenticate U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Loh, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Loh a downed pilot in enemy territory during the CST, using learned skills to evade capture and escape from captivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6609326 VIRIN: 210415-F-ZR251-1491 Resolution: 6407x4271 Size: 14.2 MB Location: CANSIGLIO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.