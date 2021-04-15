U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, gets ‘captured’ during a combat survival training (CST) scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. During the CST, Cleveland and other participants recertified on survival procedures to maintain combat mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6609321 VIRIN: 210415-F-ZR251-1406 Resolution: 6071x4047 Size: 8.29 MB Location: CANSIGLIO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.