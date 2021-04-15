31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, pours water into his Meal, Ready-to-Eat while evading opposition forces during a combat survival training (CST) scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Cleveland undertook the role of a downed pilot in enemy territory during the CST, practicing evading capture by taking refuge in shrubs, tree branches and different shelters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

