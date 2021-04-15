31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, left, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Monroe Dauwalder, 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave-Hawk pilot, communicate with F-16 Fighting Falcons during a combat survival training scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. During the training, Cleveland and Monroe identified and located potential threats for the recovery forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

