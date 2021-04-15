U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Monroe Dauwalder, 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave-Hawk pilot, left, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashton Cleveland, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, walk through the forest to a checkpoint during a combat survival training (CST) scenario at Cansiglio, Italy, April 15, 2021. Four 31st Fighter Wing pilots recertified on CST procedures to maintain their combat mission readiness and prepared to utilize those skills in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 Photo ID: 6609330 Location: CANSIGLIO, IT This work, 31 FW Airmen perform SERE combat survival training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Brooke Moeder