210223-N-NQ285-1017

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Seaman Teshuan Grey, from Birmingham, Alabama and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution on the ship's fo'c'sle Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:32 Photo ID: 6605487 VIRIN: 210223-N-NQ285-1017 Resolution: 4696x3354 Size: 1.05 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and Anchor Aboard USS Carter Hall [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.