USS Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) The Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 enters the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) well deck Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6605484
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-NQ285-1093
|Resolution:
|4705x3361
|Size:
|1022.3 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
