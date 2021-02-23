Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations

210223-N-NQ285-1122

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, from Fayetteville, North Carolina and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), shores the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 in Carter Hall's well deck Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

