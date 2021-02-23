210223-N-NQ285-1122
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, from Fayetteville, North Carolina and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), shores the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 in Carter Hall's well deck Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6605486
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-NQ285-1122
|Resolution:
|4540x3243
|Size:
|857.26 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
