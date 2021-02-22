Sea and Anchor Aboard USS Carter Hall

210222-N-NQ285-1067

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Domonick Lamar, from Washington, D.C. and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), throws a heaving line during a sea and anchor evolution Feb. 22, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

