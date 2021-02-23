USS Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations

210223-N-NQ285-1064

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) handle line as the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 enters the ship's well deck Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

