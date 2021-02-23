210223-N-NQ285-1111
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kyle Mejia, assigned to the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, shores the LCU in the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) well deck Feb. 23, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6605485
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-NQ285-1111
|Resolution:
|4070x2907
|Size:
|810.1 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT