Sea and Anchor Aboard USS Carter Hall

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeffrey Salgado, from Mission Viejo, California and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), loads a .50 caliber machine gun on the ship's fo'c'sle Feb. 22, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

