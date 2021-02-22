210222-N-NQ285-1039
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Preston Short, from Culpepper, Virginia and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), loads a .50 caliber machine gun on the ship's fo'c'sle Feb. 22, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
02.22.2021
|02.22.2021
04.19.2021 05:31
|04.19.2021 05:31
6605481
|6605481
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-NQ285-1039
4698x3356
|4698x3356
939.21 KB
|939.21 KB
AT SEA
|AT SEA
3
|3
2
|2
This work, Sea and Anchor Aboard USS Carter Hall [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
