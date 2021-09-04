A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron descends over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6595873
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-HY271-0176
|Resolution:
|4767x7151
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ASOS TACPs conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
