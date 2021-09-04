3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron jump from an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators with the 211th Rescue Squadron during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

