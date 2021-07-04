U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron jump from an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators with the 211th Rescue Squadron during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6595868
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-HY271-0061
|Resolution:
|6823x4549
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS
